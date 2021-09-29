September 29, 2021
Publish date:

Report: Antonio Rudiger's £400,000 Bayern Munich Contract Rumours Rubbished Amid Real Madrid & PSG Interest

Not true.
Author:

Rumours surrounding Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger becoming one of the highest paid players in the world have been rubbished, according to reports.The 28-year-old's contract expires in the summer and there has been no progress between Chelsea and the defender would be free to talk to foreign clubs in January.

As per Christian Falk, the rumours stating that Bayern Munich have offered Rudiger a £400,000 contract are 'not true'.

1006869045

It was believed he could earn around £400,000 a week away from the Blues, however Falk has denied these reports.

Rudiger and Chelsea have also been negotiating the possibility of him extending his contract beyond next summer, but nothing has yet been agreed and the German international is keeping his options open.

It was previously reported that he wanted to double his wages to closer to £200,000 a week in order to stay at Chelsea.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with a move for the German on a free transfer.

1006861294

The 28-year-old has been with the Blues since 2017, in which time he has been key to much of the success the club has enjoyed in recent years.

Rudiger has recently provided an update about his future.

Speaking to Sky, Rudiger confirmed the significance of the decision in front of him.

"For me, this will now be the most important decision of my professional career.

"I have never spoken to any other club than Chelsea," he emphasises.

More Chelsea Coverage:

