Report: Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Contract Talks 'Not Over' Despite No Salary Agreement

Chelsea's talks with Antonio Rudiger over a new contract at the club are far from over despite there not being an agreement on his salary as of yet, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 28-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season, leaving the Blues to sweat over his future.

As per Fabrizio Romano, 'there’s currently no agreement on salary but it’s not over' as the Blues look to tie up Rudiger to a new contract.

If a new deal is not agreed by January, Rudiger will be free to negotiate with foreign clubs ahead of a potential free transfer at the end of the season.

It was recently reported that the 28-year-old wanted to leave the club as Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and PSG were all interested in the former Stuttgart man.

However, it appears that he could still remain at Chelsea despite reports.

The 28-year-old elite defender believes that his next move will likely be the last 'big-money deal' of his career so is keen to ensure that he will recieve a huge financial package but Chelsea are yet to agree on a salary for the defender.

It was previously reported that the Blues will need to double Rudiger's salary for the defender to stay at the club and avoid losing him to their European rivals.

