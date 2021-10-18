    • October 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    Report: Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Contract Talks 'Set to Continue' Amid Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, PSG & Juventus Interest

    Author:

    Chelsea are set to continue talks with Antonio Rudiger over a new contract at Stamford Bridge amid European interest, according to reports.

    The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and the Blues will be looking to secure his services after his fine form under Thomas Tuchel.

    And as per Le 10 Sport, Chelsea are set to continue talks with the German and hand Paris Saint-Germain a blow in their pursuit of the star.

    sipa_35324216 (2)

    It was previously reported that Rudiger was 'leaning towards' staying in London despite interest from PSG, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona.

    The report stated that Chelsea are 'not thinking' about letting Rudiger leave despite there being no movement on an extension as of yet and that the Blues are 'likely to approach' Rudiger with an 'offer in recognition' of his achievements to ward off interest from elsewhere.

    Now Le 10 Sport have weighed in on the contract stand-off as they report that Chelsea are set to continue talks with the German over an extension in London.

    Rudiger's 'first choice' is believe to be at Chelsea but the club are yet to offer him a contract offer that is good enough to see him extend.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    sipa_35322384 (1)
