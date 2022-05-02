Report: Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Departure Set to be Sealed Soon

Antonio Rudiger's departure from Chelsea it set to be sealed soon as he approaches a move to Real Madrid, according to reports.

The German centre-back is preparing to leave the Blues at the end of the season when his contract in west London expires.

Such news was confirmed by manager Thomas Tuchel last week, with Chelsea now having to prepare for life without Rudiger next season.

IMAGO / Colorsport

According to Fabrizio Romano, Rudiger's contract at La Liga giants Madrid will be signed soon.

He will join the Spanish side on a four year deal, after spending five seasons at Chelsea since his arrival from Roma in the summer of 2017.

Rudiger was linked with various teams in January as he was able to speak to other clubs due to his contract expiring in June, with Madrid now set to be his new destination.

The German international has made 198 appearances for Chelsea so far as he prepares for his final games in blue, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists.

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel shared his thoughts on the defender's pending departure from the reigning World and European Champions last week, as he said: "I don’t think anybody likes it. He is a huge factor in our one and a half seasons together.

"He gives confidence in the dressing room, a great character and leader. He is available for 90% of the matches and plays on an outstanding level and gives confidence if you play next to him, around him. He takes sometimes the focus towards him, away from others, takes and loves responsibility.

"I don’t think anybody likes this decision. We have to accept it and will accept it. Like it or not, there will be life at Chelsea after Toni. For him and for us it is the most important thing to end like it started and has been, on the highest level. This is where the focus needs to be.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube