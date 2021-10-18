Report: Antonio Rudiger's 'Primary Desire' is to Stay at Chelsea Amid PSG, Real Madrid & Bayern Munich Interest

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is still prioritising staying at Stamford Bridge despite interest from elsewhere, according to reports.

The German is out of contract at the end of the season and has attracted interest from abroad, with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich interested in his signature.

As per Le Sport 10, Rudiger's 'primary desire' is to stay at Chelsea despite the interest from the European giants.

It was previously revealed that Real Madrid had made Rudiger their top priority in January, looking to sign him on a free transfer.

Whilst it was previously reported that Rudiger wants 'one more step' in his career and that he will not make a decision regarding money but instead do what is best for his sporting career, it appears that now his desire is to remain at Chelsea.

Tuchel is urging Chelsea to get on with it and to increase their offer to ensure the German stays at the club beyond next summer amid interest from foreign giants.

It has also been reported that Rudiger wants a decision made 'this year' and will not wait until January for a new offer from Chelsea.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds but Chelsea have just over two months to decide if they will offer another improved deal to their star defender.

