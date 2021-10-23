Report: Antonio Rudiger's 'Priority' Revealed as Chelsea Agreement is 'Far From Being Reached'

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is prioirtising staying at Chelsea despite reports linking him with a move abroad, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The German international will be allowed to speak to foreign clubs in January if Chelsea do not agree a new deal with the defender.

However, as per Fabrizio Romano, Rudiger is looking to stay at the club.

Romano continues to report that there are ongoing talks between Rudiger and the club but an agreement is 'far from being reached' at the moment.

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have all been heavily linked with the defender, who could still depart the club.

Rudiger was quizzed about his future while on international duty with Germany, but remained firm on his stance that he is happy at Chelsea.

"I don't let myself be distracted. I have an obligation to my club to perform well. I have to prove myself every game and not let myself be distracted by rumours. I make my decisions for myself. They don't depend on anyone. I feel good where I am."

While Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is also hoping the club can sort out Rudiger's future and won't get involved in talks.

"I hope that they will find the solutions," he said in September. "It’s not only between coaches and players and what we wish for. At the moment it is between the club, the player and the agent."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube