    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Antonio Rudiger's 'Priority' Revealed as Chelsea Agreement is 'Far From Being Reached'

    Author:

    Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is prioirtising staying at Chelsea despite reports linking him with a move abroad, according to Fabrizio Romano.

    The German international will be allowed to speak to foreign clubs in January if Chelsea do not agree a new deal with the defender.

    However, as per Fabrizio Romano, Rudiger is looking to stay at the club.

    Romano continues to report that there are ongoing talks between Rudiger and the club but an agreement is 'far from being reached' at the moment.

    Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have all been heavily linked with the defender, who could still depart the club.

    Rudiger was quizzed about his future while on international duty with Germany, but remained firm on his stance that he is happy at Chelsea.

    "I don't let myself be distracted. I have an obligation to my club to perform well. I have to prove myself every game and not let myself be distracted by rumours. I make my decisions for myself. They don't depend on anyone. I feel good where I am."

    While Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is also hoping the club can sort out Rudiger's future and won't get involved in talks.

    "I hope that they will find the solutions," he said in September. "It’s not only between coaches and players and what we wish for. At the moment it is between the club, the player and the agent."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35373793 (3)
    Transfer News

    Report: Antonio Rudiger's 'Priority' Revealed as Chelsea Agreement is 'Far From Being Reached'

    34 seconds ago
    sipa_35170565
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Delivers Update on Billy Gilmour's Chelsea Future

    20 minutes ago
    pjimage (50)
    News

    Pulisic, Lukaku, Werner: Tuchel Provides Latest Chelsea Team News for Norwich City Clash

    50 minutes ago
    sipa_35574321
    News

    Norwich Boss Daniel Farke Makes Billy Gilmour Admission Amid Groans of Chelsea Loan

    7 hours ago
    sipa_35605559 (1)
    News

    Edouard Mendy Was 'Confident & Comfortable' Making 'Big Move' to Chelsea

    7 hours ago
    sipa_35665801
    Features/Opinions

    Comment: Chelsea’s Best Front Three for the Upcoming Fixtures

    8 hours ago
    sipa_32563862
    News

    Jorginho Hails Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel for Trusting Him Since Day One

    8 hours ago
    sipa_35665801
    News

    Revealed: What Thomas Tuchel Expects From Kai Havertz Against Norwich

    9 hours ago