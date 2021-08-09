Report: Armando Broja Agrees to Join Southampton on Season-Long Loan

Chelsea starlet Armando Broja is set to join Southampton on loan for the upcoming campaign, according to reports.

The 19-year-old, who spent the previous campaign on loan at Vitesse Arnhem, impressed Blues boss Thomas Tuchel in pre-season, as he netted three times in as many outings for the west London outfit.

After penning a fresh five-year deal at Stamford Bridge, the Albania international will spend the 2021/22 season at St. Mary's, with Ralph Hasenhüttl's side in need of attacking cover after selling Danny Ings to Aston Villa.

(Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA)

As reported by The Athletic, Broja has agreed to seal a loan move to Southampton this season, with Chelsea allowing him to garner first-team experience after emerging through the academy ranks at Cobham.

Though the west London side were keen to send the forward abroad amid interest from Udinese and Anderlecht, Southampton have moved quickly and are set to sign the teenager to bolster their attacking outlets ahead of the new campaign.

It has been reported recently that Broja will be announced as a Saints player in the next 48 hours, where he will join fellow former Chelsea stars Tino Livramento and Dynel Simeu, both of whom completed permanent moves to Southampton this summer.

(Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA)

It has further been stated that the Hampshire side are keen on adding another centre-forward to their ranks before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

With current Inter forward Romelu Lukaku nearing a £97.5 million move to Stamford Bridge, first-team opportunities would have come few and far between for Broja, who registered 11 goals and three assists in 34 appearances across all competitions last term.

Though it was reported recently that Udinese were leading the race to land the Slough-born attacker on loan for the upcoming campaign, it was stated that a move to the south coast for Broja was 'virtually done'.

Chelsea will be closely monitoring their striker's progress during his loan stint at Southampton, where he will bag more regular first-team minutes under his belt.

