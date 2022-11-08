Report: Armando Broja Expected To Stay At Chelsea In January

Skip to main content
IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is expected to stay at the club in January.

Armando Broja has struggled for game time since returning to Chelsea from his loan at Southampton, and there have been rumours and suggestions that the Albanian could go on loan in January.

Broja has played 214 minutes in the Premier League this season, which for a player of his age and quality is simply not enough. A loan may benefit him, but Chelsea aren't set to allow him to leave.

The player is set to fight for his place and try earn a spot in the Chelsea starting eleven.

Armando Broja

Armando Broja is expected to stay at Chelsea in January.

According to Fabrizio Romano, there are currently no plans for Armando Broja to leave Chelsea on loan in January, and the club want to keep him due to how highly they rate him.

Broja signed a new long-term deal in September, which is a sign of how much Chelsea rate him, even if that hasn't shown in their trust in the player in the league and Champions League this season.

Armando Broja

Armando Broja has interest from Newcastle and Everton.

There is interest in the Albanian from Premier League clubs, and a move may genuinely be beneficial at this stage of his career.

Newcastle and Everton have shown interest in at least taking Armando Broja on loan, but Chelsea are set to stand firm in their wants for Broja and keep him at the club.

A lot of interest in Broja, but he is expected to stay blue in January.

