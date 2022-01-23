Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Armando Broja Open to Southampton Stay as Chelsea Defer Talks Until Summer

Chelsea and Armando Broja will wait until the summer to make any decisions over his future amid strong interest from Southampton, according to reports.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at the south coast club for the season, which has seen him net seven times for the Saints already this term. 

Broja nearly got on the scoresheet against Premier League leaders Manchester City on Saturday evening but his goal was ruled out for offside as they claimed a point off of Pep Guardiola's side.

imago1009324658h

Broja impressed once again and that has drawn attention to Ralph Hasenhuttl over keeping the forward beyond this summer. 

He has only just signed a five-year deal at Chelsea so a permanent deal is unlikely, but talks are now ongoing between the two clubs with Southampton hoping to strike an agreement. 

Read More

As per Goal, Broja would be open to extending his stay at St Mary's. However the report states that there is not expected to be any immediate movement on Broja's future, and both Chelsea and Broja will defer any transfer talks until the summer regarding his future. 

imago1009024406h (1)

Other Premier League clubs have shown interest in the Albanian who is set to be the subject of a transfer tug of war should Chelsea be willing to let him leave this summer. 

Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of the striker and has already called for calm over his situation. 

He said: "Armando's getting better and better, he's a very unique player with unique strengths in his game, he has speed, he's robust and he's a goalscorer.

"First of all, now is not the moment to discuss the summer. It's the moment for him to stay calm and keep on improving."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009024406h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Armando Broja Open to Southampton Stay as Chelsea Defer Talks Until Summer

53 seconds ago
imago1009227301h
News

'Feels Great Here' - Antonio Rudiger Drops Huge Chelsea Future Hint

14 hours ago
imago1008593091h
Transfer News

Official: Chelsea Complete Signing of Dylan Williams From Derby County

15 hours ago
imago1009213532h (1)
News

Revealed: Chelsea Board Delighted With Thomas Tuchel Despite Previous Reputation

15 hours ago
imago1009264059h
News

Ralph Hasenhuttl Makes Armando Broja Admission Over Future of Chelsea Loanee

16 hours ago
imago1009211385h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Admission Over Chelsea's Unvaccinated Star Ahead of Champions League Clash vs Lille

17 hours ago
imago1009285611h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Inquest Held Over Recent Form

17 hours ago
imago1009227405h
News

'We Don’t Want to Make Excuses' - Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Blame Chelsea Dip on Fatigue

18 hours ago