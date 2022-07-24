Report: Armando Broja Stays At Chelsea Under One Condition

Chelsea's Armando Broja has been rumoured with a move to West Ham United since the transfer window opened, and now the striker is pushing for an answer on his future.

The youngster caught the eye of a lot of clubs after his impressive loan spell at Southampton last season, and the Hammers have been the front runner for his permanent signature for weeks.

Broja celebrating for the Saints. IMAGO / PA Images

Thomas Tuchel has been adamant that the club are not going into the market for a new number 9 this summer because of the talent they have to fill that role already, including young players such as Broja.

However, with no word on what his role would actually entail, should the Albanian choose to remain in West London ahead of next season, it has been reported that he is now being a 'bit more bullish' regarding his situation.

An update from Ben Jacobs expressed that the 20-year-old is looking for concrete assurances that he is in Tuchel's plans amid the strengthening pursuit led by the Irons.

Appearing for the Blues. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Blues have wrapped up their pre-season tour of the United States following an eye-opening defeat versus Arsenal, and talks with Broja are expected to progress once they have returned, as the German coach takes his learnings from contesting some tough friendlies.

With a lot of transfer work already done and even more left to do, it's really anyone's guess as to where the striker will end up.

