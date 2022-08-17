Skip to main content

Report: Armando Broja Still Everton's Top Target Despite Little Progress

After a successful breakout season with Southampton last year, Albainian forward Armando Broja has become wanted by many Premier League teams this summer despite the Blue's efforts to keep him at the club. 

According to Rob Dorsett from Sky Sports, Frank Lampard's Everton still sees Broja as their top target this summer but will look elsewhere if needs be. 

Armando Broja

Newcastle and Leeds United have also expressed their interest in Broja but no club has approached the Blues with an offer yet. 

Chelsea is currently thinking about offering the 20-year-old an extended contract with the likes of Blues youngsters Reece James and Mason Mount. 

Everton currently faces a lack of forwards after the departure of Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspurs and Dominic Calvert-Lewin facing 10 weeks out after suffering an injury in pre-season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Anthony Gordon

The Merseyside club has been playing 21-year-old Anthony Gordan as their striker this season which has gained Chelsea's interest. 

The Blues has already had two bids rejected by Everton due to not meeting the correct evaluation of the player. Chelsea is set to be back and make a third bid valued at £50 million for Gordon.

During this summer window, Everton has also been interested in the likes of Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi, Ross Barkley, Conor Gallagher, and Billy Gilmour but no approaches have been made as of yet.

Read More Chelsea Stories

MArc Cucurella
News

Marc Cucurella Talks About ‘Clear’ Red Card for Cristian Romero for Pulling His Hair

By Charlie Webb53 minutes ago
Reece James
News

'It's Great Seeing New Players' - Reece James On Summer Arrivals And Desire To Win

By Luka Foley1 hour ago
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Interested In Hakim Ziyech And Callum Hudson-Odoi

By Luka Foley2 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel Kai Havertz
Transfer News

Pundit Claims a ‘Natural Number Nine’ Is the ‘Missing Link’ for Thomas Tuchel’s Side

By Charlie Webb2 hours ago
Cristian Romero
News

Former Referee Says Cristian Romero Should’ve Been Shown a Red Card Against Chelsea

By Charlie Webb2 hours ago
Willian
Transfer News

Report: Fulham Exploring Move For Former Chelsea And Arsenal Winger Willian

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
Aubameyang and Tuchel
Transfer News

'I Have Nothing To Say' - Pierre Emerick Aubameyang Responds To Chelsea Links

By Owen Cummings3 hours ago
Kai Havertz Anthony Taylor
News

Kai Havertz Made a ‘Fool’ of Himself Against Tottenham Claims Pundit

By Charlie Webb3 hours ago