Report: Armando Broja Still Everton's Top Target Despite Little Progress

After a successful breakout season with Southampton last year, Albainian forward Armando Broja has become wanted by many Premier League teams this summer despite the Blue's efforts to keep him at the club.

According to Rob Dorsett from Sky Sports, Frank Lampard's Everton still sees Broja as their top target this summer but will look elsewhere if needs be.

Newcastle and Leeds United have also expressed their interest in Broja but no club has approached the Blues with an offer yet.

Chelsea is currently thinking about offering the 20-year-old an extended contract with the likes of Blues youngsters Reece James and Mason Mount.

Everton currently faces a lack of forwards after the departure of Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspurs and Dominic Calvert-Lewin facing 10 weeks out after suffering an injury in pre-season.

The Merseyside club has been playing 21-year-old Anthony Gordan as their striker this season which has gained Chelsea's interest.

The Blues has already had two bids rejected by Everton due to not meeting the correct evaluation of the player. Chelsea is set to be back and make a third bid valued at £50 million for Gordon.

During this summer window, Everton has also been interested in the likes of Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi, Ross Barkley, Conor Gallagher, and Billy Gilmour but no approaches have been made as of yet.

