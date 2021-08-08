Report: Armando Broja to Southampton on Loan is 'Virtually Done'

Chelsea striker Armando Broja's loan deal to Southampton is 'virtually done' with the forward set to spend the season down south, according to reports.

The forward impressed Thomas Tuchel in pre-season but is set for a temporary departure.

As per Alex Crook, the deal to see Broja move to the Saints is 'virtually done'.

The news comes as Chelsea are set to seal the deal to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Personal terms had been previously agreed after Lukaku expressed his desire to return to London and on Saturday a breakthrough was made when the two clubs agreed a fee of £97.5 million.

The signing of Lukaku will see Broja pushed further down the pecking order at Chelsea, therefore a loan spell where the Albanian can get first team football is vital for his development.

Broja impressed Tuchel in pre-season and was the Blues' second top scorer, just behind Hakim Ziyech, with three goals in as many games.

The forward did not feature in the Mind Series, which Chelsea were named Champions of, and instead played for the Blues' development side against Woking.

Udinese had previously been linked with a loan move for Broja but it appears that he is set to sign for Southampton for a season.

The Saints have been looking for a replacement for Danny Ings, who signed for Aston Villa earlier in the week and have identified Broja as that man.

Chelsea will be keen to watch Broja's progress over the season.

The youngster will be joining up with fellow Cobham graduates Tino Livramento and Dynel Simeu at Southampton, after the pair completed permanent moves earlier in the summer.

