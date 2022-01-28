Report: Armando Broja's Stance Confirmed as Southampton Prepare Bid for Chelsea Striker

Armando Broja 'still holds the dream' of playing regular football for Chelsea but is also open to extending his stay in Southampton, according to reports.

The 20-year-old is enjoying a fine loan spell at St Mary's this season and could remain a Saints player.

As per Nathan Gissing via GianlucaDiMarzio.com, the forward still dreams of playing for Chelsea as Southampton prepare a bid for their loanee.

According to the report, Southampton are prepared to bid between £23-25 million for Broja and talks have taken place between both clubs in January.

Southampton would have to agree a buy-back clause in any permanent deal, similar to that in the deal which saw Tino Livramento join the Saints from Chelsea last summer.

However, the Blues 'aren't in a rush' to sell Broja and negotiations have not yet discusssed how much a clause would be.

Despite dreaming of playing for Chelsea on a regular basis, Broja 'knows this isn't guaranteed and would rather be a starter now', meaning that he would be open to staying on the south coast beyond the end of his loan spell.

This comes after reports stating that several clubs have asked Chelsea how much it would cost to sign Broja on a permanent deal this January.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has also confirmed that talks were underway between the two clubs.

He said:“Then it’s also about Chelsea and what they want. There are a lot of talks to be had. But Martin (Semmens) is on this and Broja should concentrate on his game.”

