Report: Arsen Zakharyan Declares He Wants To Join Chelsea

Chelsea are currently trying everything they can to get a move for Arsen Zakharyan from Dynamo Moscow over the line, but there are certain blockades in the way of the signing happening.

UEFA, FIFA, and UK sanctions are currently in place against the signing of Russian players, and there is currently no way to work around that for the club.

The player is waiting patiently for the negotiations to finish, but has stated that while he is happy at Dynamo Moscow, he really wants to join Chelsea.

Arsen Zakharyan has declared he wants to join Chelsea. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Speaking to Komment Show, Arsen Zakharyan declared he wants to join Chelsea in the coming months, and hopes an agreement can be reached between the two clubs to allow him to leave.

“My agents were informed about Chelsea interest. I said: ‘Yes. I want to go and see what happens’. I didn't rule out a loan option”

“At least I would try myself. Maybe I could play right away”.

Zakharyan is interested in the move, and Chelsea are going to try and get by the current stipulations surrounding the transfer. The player is highly rated by Chelsea, and viewed as a big player for the future. The Blue's are not ready to allow him to slip through their fingers to be signed by another club.

Chelsea will keep pushing, and Zakharyan will wait patiently to see if a deal can be done.

