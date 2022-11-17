Skip to main content
Report: Arsen Zakharyan Payment Logistics 'Handled'

IMAGO / PA Images

Ahead of a potential transfer to Chelsea, the payment logistics for Dinamo Zagreb's Arsen Zakharyan are being finalized.

Given the current circumstances, a transfer for Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Arsen Zakharyan is very difficult for a number of reasons. Chelsea have pursued him in the past and, if reports are to be believed, are working on a solution to one of the things preventing it.

According to Sports.ru, Chelsea and Zagreb have held discussions to attempt to find a way around the Blues not being able to pay for the player given the FIFA and UEFA restrictions currently in place for Russian clubs.

The report states that this issue that held up this transfer over the summer has now been 'handled' by the two clubs. Their solution: send the money through an Armenian bank in an attempt to get around these restrictions. 

It is unclear if this idea will be accepted by the governing football bodies. The validity of it has not really been discussed and only time will tell if this is a viable option for the two clubs. 

There have also been discussions that the player will attempt to become an Armenian citizen in December to make acquiring a work visa easier. This move was likely done with Chelsea in mind, so a transfer in January does not seem out of the realm of possibility. 

