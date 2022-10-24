Report: Arsen Zakharyan To Chelsea Remains Blocked By Sanctions

Chelsea have a heavy interest in Arsen Zakharyan from Dinamo Moscow, but the transfer remains blocked by sanctions. Russian players were banned from being signed by other clubs due to FIFA and UEFA sanctions against them.

The sanctions are due to the war in Ukraine between them and Russia, and Chelsea at the moment cannot sign the player due to those restrictions and sanctions against the possibility.

Zakharyan is highly rated internally at Chelsea, but they face a wait to find out whether the transfer will be possible in the coming months.

Arsen Zakharyan's transfer to Chelsea is blocked. IMAGO / Russian Look

According to Nizaar Kinsella, the transfer of Arsen Zakharyan to Chelsea is blocked due to the sanctions imposed by FIFA and UEFA, there is also sanctions from Britain against buying Russian players. Chelsea's interest in Zakharyan is long standing, but there is a massive obstacle in the way.

Chelsea view Zakharyan as a massive player for the future, but the transfer is really hanging in the balance right now. An agreement was reached in the summer, but couldn't be officially done due to the sanctions.

Arsen Zakharyan is highly rated by Chelsea. IMAGO / Russian Look

Todd Boehly and the club are prepared to wait, but it may still be a long time as there is no sign of the sanctions being lifted against Russian players as of yet.

It could be a tense wait for Chelsea, but a worthwhile one if they get Zakharyan in the end.

