Report: Arsenal Agree Deal For Chelsea Target Leandro Trossard

Arsenal have now agreed a deal to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion, and the deal will be confirmed subject to the player completing his medical and signing his final contract.

Trossard was linked to Chelsea for some time after the summer window closed, and it looked to be a deal that was almost certain to happen at one stage during the World Cup.

The Belgian will sign for the red side of London instead, and Chelsea chose to sign Noni Madueke on the wings instead.

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Brighton winger Leandro Trossard. IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Fabrizio Romano, Leandro Trossard to Arsenal is now a done deal and a full agreement has been reached between the two clubs for the player.

It was a blow for Arsenal missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea last week, but they have now signed a Premier League proven player for a much smaller fee.

Chelsea did have interest in Trossard but they never made an official move for the Brighton winger. Trossard fell out with Roberto De Zerbi last week during Brighton training, and the club decided to cash in on him today.

The player's medical will likely take place in London tomorrow, and the deal can be confirmed after the contracts are signed. The deal is completely a done deal.

A smart move for Arsenal and time will tell if Chelsea missed a trick pursuing Trossard further. The Belgian is now an Arsenal player.

