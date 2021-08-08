Report: Arsenal Are 'Pushing Hard' to Sign Chelsea's Tammy Abraham Amid Atalanta Interest

Arsenal are 'pushing hard' to sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham this summer, according to reports.

The forward has been heavily linked with a departure from the Blues and with the imminent arrival of Romelu Lukaku, the transfer could happen soon.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Arsenal are 'pushing hard' to sign Abraham.

The news comes as Atalanta step up their pursuit for the forward.

Chelsea have started a transfer domino effect by signing Lukaku from Inter Milan. Inter will now go after Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata and in turn Atalanta will try to replace Zapata with Abraham.

The Serie A club have scheduled a meeting with Chelsea to discuss the potential transfer of Abraham as the Blues could demand €40 million for the Cobham graduate.

Lukaku's move to Chelsea will see Abraham fall even further down the pecking order in London therefore the striker could depart in the coming weeks.

It has previously been reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta 'admires' Abraham, who scored against the Gunners in the Mind Series for Chelsea recently.

It has further been stated that Abraham is aware of Arsenal's interest, and is open to move to the Emirates Stadium after effectively falling out of favour with Tuchel, who often excluded the striker altogether from the matchday squad towards the business end of the previous season.

It is unclear as to where Chelsea would prefer Abraham to go this summer but a move abroad could be more preferable as Arsenal would prefer a loan move with an option to buy.

