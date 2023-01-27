Skip to main content
Report: Arsenal Bid £60million For Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Arsenal Bid £60million For Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo

Arsenal have now bid £60million to try and secure the signing of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. Chelsea have not bid since having £55million rejected for the player.

Arsenal mean business, and they have showcased that in the last few hours by submitting a £60million bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea have not made another approach for Caicedo since having a £55million bid rejected last week. Arsenal are now pushing to try and sign Caicedo in the next few days.

Brighton set a £100million price tag on Caicedo this past week, but it will be interesting to see if they decide to sell for less.

Moises Caicedo

Arsenal have bid £60million for Moises Caciedo.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have made a £60million bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, £5million more than the bid Chelsea had rejected last week.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brighton are yet to respond to the bid, but they are expected to try and reject it due to their preference to keep the player this month. Brighton signed Caicedo for £4.5million from Independiente in February of 2021.

Chelsea had Caicedo as a main target for a long time, so it will be intriguing to see if they give up on the player now or try to make it a bidding war over the coming days.

It's the second time both clubs have went for the same player this window, after Chelsea beat Arsenal to the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk.

Brighton are expected to answer Arsenal's bid in the coming hours, but it is likely to be rejected. The club want closer to £75million to part ways with the player this month.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Weston McKennie
Transfer News

Report: Leeds United In Advanced Talks With Chelsea Target Weston McKennie

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Roma Interested In Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Reluctant To Let Hakim Ziyech Join Newcastle

By Dylan McBennett
Anthony Gordon
Transfer News

Report: Everton Drop Price For Chelsea Target Anthony Gordon

By Dylan McBennett
Malo Gusto
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Still Sign Malo Gusto In January

By Dylan McBennett
Amadou Onana
Transfer News

Report: Amadou Onana Rejects Chance To Join Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Thiago Silva
News

Report: Thiago Silva Close To Signing New Chelsea Contract

By Luka Foley
Malo Gusto
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Preparing New Bid For Malo Gusto

By Luka Foley