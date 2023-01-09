Skip to main content
Report: Arsenal Closing In On Deal For Chelsea Target Mykhailo Mudryk

Arsenal are now closing in on an agreement for Chelsea target Mykhailo Mudryk. The deal is nearing it's final stages and it looks like Arsenal will get their man.

Arsenal are now finally closing in on a deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Murdryk according to reports. The news comes after reports that Chelsea had entered advanced talks with Noni Madueke.

It is likely that Chelsea already knew Arsenal had moved closer to signing Mudryk and turned their attention elsewhere. Mudryk always preferred the move to Arsenal over any other club interested.

Chelsea are unlikely to try and pursue the player anymore.

Mykhailo Mudryk

Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Mykhailo Mudryk.

According to Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato, Arsenal are now closing in on a deal to sign Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk. This will signal the end of Chelsea's chance of signing the player.

Mudryk has already agreed in principle to join Arsenal and it is now moving closer between the clubs. All that was left was for Arsenal to offer a bid that Shakhtar found respectable.

The clubs are now discussing the payment structures which would signify that the deal is now in it's final stages. Chelsea have turned their attention to Noni Madueke and are expected to sign him as an alternative.

Dani Olmo is also a player the Blue's have interest in. It will be interesting to see if they pursue the Spanish forward or whether it will just be Noni Madueke, Joao Felix and Marcus Thuram that they move for.

Arsenal are now close to landing Mykhailo Mudryk.

