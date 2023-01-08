Skip to main content
Report: Arsenal Confident Of Signing Mykhailo Mudryk Amid Chelsea Interest

IMAGO / Picture Point LE

Arsenal are confident of signing Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk despite the growing interest from Chelsea in the player.

Arsenal have had two bids rejected for Mykhailo Mudryk so far as they continue their pursuit of the player, but they remain confident of landing the player even with the interest from Chelsea.

Chelsea have held talks with Shakhtar over a potential move for the player but are aware of how far along Arsenal currently are in the deal.

The Blue's will also be aware of the player's preference. Arsenal are a priority for Mudryk right now.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal remain confident of signing Mykhailo Mudryk in January and are not phased by the interest from Chelsea.

Chelsea believe they can out bid Arsenal, and while that may be putting pressure on in negotiations, the fact Mudryk wants Arsenal above anyone else still gives the Gunners the edge.

Mudryk would be disappointed if the deal to Arsenal fell through, and would then have to make a decision on whether he wanted to move to Chelsea. 

Arsenal are trying to negotiate with Shakhtar over the fee. The Ukrainian club want around £85million, but Arsenal are trying to negotiate a lower fee. They've had two bids rejected to so far.

Chelsea are serious about Mudryk and will be there until the end trying to sign him. If Arsenal fail to agree a fee for the player Chelsea will pounce and hope that the player agrees to move to them.

