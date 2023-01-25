Report: Arsenal Could Move For Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo

Arsenal are currently in pole position to win the Premier League title but as Liverpool have found out in the past with Manchester City sometimes that's the most dangerous place to be.

Moises Caicedo is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the league at the minute and his signature could give the Gunner's that boost they need to push on the rest of the way.

Chelsea maintain interest but Arsenal could be about to try and sign the Brighton midfielder.

Arsenal are exploring a deal for Moises Caicedo. IMAGO / Paul Marriott

According to Sam Dean the Telegraph, Arsenal are now exploring a move for Moises Caicedo amid heavy interest from Chelsea.

Liverpool are also well informed on the situation. Brighton are adamant they do not want to sell Caicedo in January but have began to look for possible replacements if they have to.

Brighton have set the price tag of Caicedo at £100million to try and ward off any possible suitors. Caicedo recently changed agencies which may be a sign he is ready to make a move.

Chelsea are expected to try again for Caicedo in the final days of the window but are yet to try since their last bid was rejected. Arsenal have just explored the deal for now and haven't made a formal approach.

Liverpool have not made an approach or bid either as of yet so it will be down to the three clubs to see if they can win the race now.

Read More Chelsea Stories: