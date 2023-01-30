Skip to main content
Report: Arsenal Exploring A Move For Chelsea Midfielder Jorginho

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Arsenal have made a shock approach to Chelsea for Italian midfielder Jorginho. He would be alternative to Moises Caicedo if a deal cannot happen.

Arsenal are looking at alternative midfielders if they cannot convince Brighton to allow Moises Caicedo to leave the club, and they have set their sights on Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

Jorginho is not expected to sign a new contract at Chelsea in the next 6 months before his deal runs out and the club are open to allowing the Italian to leave.

Chelsea would look for a decent fee for Jorginho before allowing him to leave the club.

Arsenal are exploring a move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have made a surprise approach for Chelsea to sign Jorginho. The move would be in the case of the Gunner's failing to agree a move for Moises Caicedo.

Jorginho is likely to be open to the move due to the fact that he could stay in London and also be part of a title race in the second half of the season.

Arsenal have not stopped their pursuit of Moises Caicedo and remain concentrated on trying to make a deal happen. Brighton rejected a £70million offer for the player last night.

Chelsea are likely to sign Enzo Fernandez in the coming days before the window closes and they will be open to allowing Jorginho to leave the club if that deal can be fully agreed.

A fee of around £10-15million is likely what Chelsea would ask for from Arsenal to sign Jorginho. No concrete agreement as of yet but it's something being explored by Arsenal.

