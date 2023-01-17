Report: Arsenal Favourites For Declan Rice Amid Chelsea Interest

It would have been a blow for Arsenal to lose out on Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea in the manner that they did last week, but they could return the favour in the summer when it comes to Declan Rice.

For a long time it seemed certain that Rice would play his football at Stamford Bridge in the summer when he left West Ham, but that does not seem to be as likely now.

Arsenal have moved into the lead and are expected to land Rice in the summer.

Arsenal are now favourites to sign Declan Rice. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Arsenal have moved into the lead in the race to sign Declan Rice in the summer. Rice is now much more likely to join Arsenal than Chelsea.

Rice has been a priority for Chelsea for some time but the fact the Blue's may miss out on Champions League football could be a factor playing in the mind of the West Ham midfielder.

There is no chances for Rice to leave in January as West Ham will not allow it, but they are resigned to losing him in the summer. The fee reported is around £80million.

Declan Rice will leave West Ham in the summer. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea have their focus on Moises Caicedo this window and will launch a bid for the midfielder in the coming days if they feel they can afford it financially.

The stance could change between now and the summer, but as things stand Arsenal are favourites to sign Declan Rice this summer.

