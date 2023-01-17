Skip to main content
Report: Arsenal Favourites For Declan Rice Amid Chelsea Interest

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Report: Arsenal Favourites For Declan Rice Amid Chelsea Interest

Arsenal have became favourites in the race for Declan Rice in the last couple of weeks. The West Ham midfielder looks increasingly likely to join the Gunners over Chelsea in January

It would have been a blow for Arsenal to lose out on Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea in the manner that they did last week, but they could return the favour in the summer when it comes to Declan Rice. 

For a long time it seemed certain that Rice would play his football at Stamford Bridge in the summer when he left West Ham, but that does not seem to be as likely now.

Arsenal have moved into the lead and are expected to land Rice in the summer.

Declan Rice

Arsenal are now favourites to sign Declan Rice.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Arsenal have moved into the lead in the race to sign Declan Rice in the summer. Rice is now much more likely to join Arsenal than Chelsea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rice has been a priority for Chelsea for some time but the fact the Blue's may miss out on Champions League football could be a factor playing in the mind of the West Ham midfielder.

There is no chances for Rice to leave in January as West Ham will not allow it, but they are resigned to losing him in the summer. The fee reported is around £80million.

Declan Rice

Declan Rice will leave West Ham in the summer.

Chelsea have their focus on Moises Caicedo this window and will launch a bid for the midfielder in the coming days if they feel they can afford it financially.

The stance could change between now and the summer, but as things stand Arsenal are favourites to sign Declan Rice this summer.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Conor Gallagher
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Decide Whether Conor Gallagher Leaves

By Dylan McBennett
Jorginho
Transfer News

Report: Jorginho Is Likely To Leave Chelsea In The Summer

By Dylan McBennett
Levi Colwill
News

Report: 'Alarm Bells' Ringing In Chelsea Academy

By Stephen Smith
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Transfer News

Report: Newcastle Interested In Chelsea Trio

By Stephen Smith
Kepa
Media

'It Was A Very Hard Win' - Kepa On Crystal Palace Victory

By Stephen Smith
Victor Osimhen
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Show Interest In Dusan Vlahovic And Victor Osimhen

By Dylan McBennett
Conor Gallagher
Transfer News

Report: Newcastle United Interested In Signing Conor Gallagher

By Dylan McBennett
Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: Arsenal Make Chelsea Target Declan Rice Their Top Summer Target

By Dylan McBennett