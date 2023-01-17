Report: Arsenal Favourites For Declan Rice Amid Chelsea Interest
It would have been a blow for Arsenal to lose out on Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea in the manner that they did last week, but they could return the favour in the summer when it comes to Declan Rice.
For a long time it seemed certain that Rice would play his football at Stamford Bridge in the summer when he left West Ham, but that does not seem to be as likely now.
Arsenal have moved into the lead and are expected to land Rice in the summer.
According to Nizaar Kinsella, Arsenal have moved into the lead in the race to sign Declan Rice in the summer. Rice is now much more likely to join Arsenal than Chelsea.
Read More
Rice has been a priority for Chelsea for some time but the fact the Blue's may miss out on Champions League football could be a factor playing in the mind of the West Ham midfielder.
There is no chances for Rice to leave in January as West Ham will not allow it, but they are resigned to losing him in the summer. The fee reported is around £80million.
Chelsea have their focus on Moises Caicedo this window and will launch a bid for the midfielder in the coming days if they feel they can afford it financially.
The stance could change between now and the summer, but as things stand Arsenal are favourites to sign Declan Rice this summer.
Read More Chelsea Stories:
- Report: Chelsea Remain Very Interested In Vitor Roque
- Report: Chelsea Continue Talks With PSV For Noni Madueke
- Report: Chelsea Expected To Bid For Moises Caicedo This Week
- Report: Chelsea Could Try Again For Leandro Trossard
- Report: Chelsea Still Want A Midfielder In January
- Report: Chelsea Target Marcus Thuram Will Cost £10million
- BREAKING: Chelsea Reach Agreement To Sign Mykhailo Mudryk
- Report: Chelsea In Talks With PSV For Noni Madueke