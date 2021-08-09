Report: Arsenal 'First-Choice' Destination for Chelsea Forward Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham is keen to seal a move to rivals Arsenal, who are targeting a move for the Chelsea striker, according to reports.

The 23-year-old is set to bid farewell to his boyhood club ahead of the new campaign, with Romelu Lukaku expected to complete a club-record £97.5 million switch to Chelsea in the coming days.

The likes of AS Roma, West Ham and Arsenal have all shown interest in the London-born striker, who bagged 12 goals and six assists in 32 appearances across all competitions for the European champions last season.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Abraham is top of Arsenal's wishlist, with the Englishman preferring a move to the Emirates Stadium should he depart west London before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

It has been suggested that Chelsea have set an asking price of £40 million for Abraham, who is looking for a move away from Stamford Bridge after falling down the pecking order, with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel placing his faith in the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Mason Mount to deliver the goods.

Abraham, who has two years left on his contract in west London, has also been previously linked Aston Villa, with whom he spent a season on loan in the Championship before being integrated to the first-team set-up by former manager Frank Lampard.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Despite the big-money signing of Werner from RB Leipzig last summer, Abraham kept himself in and around the starting XI after an encouraging start to the 2020/21 season.

However, his form was affected by injury towards the end of 2020, and since Tuchel was brought in, Abraham was never considered as a first-choice pick and was often left on the bench and even excluded from the matchday squad in the closing stages of the season.



A move away from Chelsea could help the forward revitalise his career, as he is likely to fall further down the pecking order once Lukaku's move is confirmed.

