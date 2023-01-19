Skip to main content
Report: Arsenal In Advanced Negotiations For Chelsea Target Leandro Trossard

IMAGO / PA Images

Arsenal are now in advanced negotiations to sign Brighton winger Leandro Trossard in January.

For a long time it looked like Leandro Trossard would be rejoining Graham Potter at Chelsea in January with the reported interest in the Belgian huge. That looks to be far from the case now.

Arsenal are looking to bolster to strengthen their title challenge, and are now in advanced negotiations to sign Leandro Trossard this month. Trossard recently had a falling out with manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Talks are underway and the player is keen on the move. 

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are in advanced negotiations to sign Brighton winger Leandro Trossard this month.

Trossard has wanted a move away from Brighton since the summer and was recently left out of the squad due to attitude issues.

Arsenal are now set to sign the winger, who was a player admired internally at Chelsea. For a long time it looked like they would move for him.

Brighton are likely to allow Trossard to leave as it could be considered best for both parties, but they have been reported to be unwilling to reward him with a move at the same time.

Personal terms are already agreed, and it is now down to whether both clubs can reach an agreement on a fee for the player in the coming days.

It looks like a deal that could definitely happen, but in terms of Chelsea's involvement it does look like interest has cooled between them and Trossard.

