Report: Arsenal Join Race For Chelsea Target Declan Rice

IMAGO / PA Images

Arsenal are reportedly set to join the race for long term Chelsea priority Declan Rice. The Gunners may hold an advantage over Chelsea due to the fact they are more likely to get Champions League football.

Arsenal are now set to join the race for Declan Rice for the summer, and unless Chelsea can somehow get Champions League football the Gunners will hold that over the Blue's in their pursuit.

Rice is set to leave West Ham in the summer transfer window with the Hammers now resigned to allowing the player to leave the club after two years of convincing him to stay.

West Ham will reportedly allow Rice to leave the club for around £70million.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal have joined the race for West Ham midfielder and Chelsea target Declan Rice.

Chelsea have had Rice as a priority for a long time and have every intention of trying to sign the player in the summer window. The problem may be if they don't have Champions League football.

Rice has never played Champions League football and it is likely to be something of a priority for him when he does move club. 

There have been reports that Rice would over look that for a season to join Chelsea, but that could change if Arsenal come in with a suitable offer for the player.

Rice is fully expected to leave West Ham in the summer and it could now end up being a battle between Chelsea and Arsenal for his signature. All eyes on the future of Declan Rice in the summer.

