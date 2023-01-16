Skip to main content
Report: Arsenal Make Chelsea Target Declan Rice Their Top Summer Target

Arsenal have made Chelsea target Declan Rice their top target in the summer as they look to add some depth and strength to their midfield.

Arsenal were left red faced by Chelsea this past week after they swooped in at the last second and stole Mykhailo Mudryk from them, but it could be Arsenal's turn to return the favour in the summer.

It's well documented that Chelsea's summer priority for the midfield is Declan Rice, but Arsenal have now reportedly also made the midfielder their summer priority.

The final decision could lay with Rice himself, and Champions League football is likely to be important.

According to Gary Jacob of the Times, Arsenal have now made Declan Rice their top summer target for the midfield and are prepared to try and sign him.

Rice will be allowed to leave West Ham in the summer if the right offer comes along with the hammers reportedly wanting around £80million for the player.

Chelsea want Rice or Jude Bellingham in the summer but Rice has always been their priority due to the fact it is more realistic that they will sign the West Ham midfielder.

The decision may end up being Declan Rice's in the summer if both clubs move for him.

If both clubs do end up moving for Rice, it will end up being the players decision. If Chelsea miss out on Champions League football it could be a big factor in the final call from the player.

Declan Rice will not be allowed to leave West Ham in January and that much has been made abundantly clear, but there is an expectation he will definitely be gone in the summer.

