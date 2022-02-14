Skip to main content
Report: Arsenal Monitoring Armando Broja's Chelsea Situation Ahead of Summer Transfer Swoop

Arsenal are montioring Chelsea's on-loan striker Armando Broja for a summer transfer move after his impressive form at Southampton, according to reports.

This comes after they missed out on their top target, Dusan Vlahovic, who signed for Juventus in January.

As per football.london, Arsenal could make a move for Broja as they are monitoring him ahead of the summer transfer window.

imago1009737205h

The Albanian has netted seven goals thsi season and is somebody that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta highly amires.

The Gunners are in desperate need of a striker and could test Chelsea's resolve at the end of the season with a bid for their young start.

Read More

However, there will be competition for his signature as several Premier League sides have already expressed their interest.

imago1009325258h

Southampton are interested in signing the Albanian on a permanent deal as Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed that talks were underway between the two clubs over the Albanian.

He said:“Then it’s also about Chelsea and what they want. There are a lot of talks to be had. But Martin (Semmens) is on this and Broja should concentrate on his game.”

West Ham United are also interested in a move for Broja, with Leeds United, Everton and Wolves also reportedly joining the race for the forward.

Despite the interest Chelsea are in no rush to decide Broja's future in London and he could be handed a chance to impress Thomas Tuchel in pre-season to earn his place in the Blues squad.

