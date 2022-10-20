Skip to main content
Report: Arsenal Optimistic Of Renewing Contract Of Chelsea Target Bukayo Saka

IMAGO / PA Images

Arsenal are optimistic of the chances of renewing the contract of Bukayo Saka, amid interest from Chelsea.

Chelsea are one of the teams interested in the situation of Bukayo Saka and Arsenal at the moment, and would be interested in hijacking the deal and offering the Arsenal player more than he would get at the gunners.

Saka has been in splendid form for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta as they sit top of the league, and Todd Boehly is a massive massive fan of the Arsenal youth product. 

Chelsea are monitoring the situation, and would have no problem approaching the player and offering him a financial package that beats Arsenal's.

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal are confident of renewing Bukayo Saka's contract.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are optimistic of renewing the contact of Bukayo Saka, amid interest from their cross city rivals Chelsea.

Chelsea emerged as a shock club of interest when it comes to the situation of Bukayo Saka, and if the transfer were to take place, it would likely be the most crazy in the history of the league.

Robin Van Persie's move to Manchester United hurt Arsenal fans, but this would hurt on a whole other level considering how long Saka has played for the club.

Arsenal are optimistic, and although Chelsea fans will dream, it is highly unlikely Saka would ever agree to join Chelsea, especially considering the quality of Arsenal at the moment.

It is one to keep a small eye on, but the likely outcome is Bukayo Saka committing 

