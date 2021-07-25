Report: Arsenal Ready to Match Tammy Abraham's Wage Demands to Seal Chelsea Transfer

Arsenal are prepared to match Tammy Abraham's wage demands in their quest to sign him from Chelsea this summer, according to reports.

The 23-year-old is expected to leave Chelsea this summer with the club giving him the green light to depart after falling down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel.

Abraham has attracted interest from West Ham, Aston Villa and Arsenal. Chelsea have placed a £40 million valuation on the English forward this summer.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He is yet to sign a new deal at Chelsea with his current contract set to expire in 2023. Abraham currently earns around £80,000-a-week in west London but wants to increase his weekly wage by £45,000 to £135,000-a-week.

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Abraham according to the Daily Express, and their report also claims the Gunners are willing to match the forward's increased wage demands to bring him to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta is 'keen' to sign him this summer but no deal has yet been agreed between the two clubs.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea are 'willing' let potentially let Abraham leave on loan this summer with a view to a permanent deal to make way for a new striker this summer amid interest in Erling Haaland.

Thomas Tuchel's side have yet to make any new signings this summer however several have left the club, including Marc Guehi, Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud.

Chelsea are in 'no rush' with talks already underway between Tuchel and the Stamford Bridge hierarchy.

"There were some phone calls with Petr (Cech) and Marina (Granovskaia) and also with my assistant in a relaxed way. There’s no need for stress or to rush things. It was a pretty solid holiday."



