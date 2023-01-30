Report: Arsenal Still Working On Deal For Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo

Arsenal had another bid rejected last night for Moises Caicedo almost immediately after sending it to Brighton, but they are still working on a deal for the player.

Chelsea's interest has cooled in Caicedo due to their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez which now looks set to be an agreed deal very soon. Arsenal have a free run at Caicedo.

Brighton are still reluctant to sell and Arsenal will have to raise their price significantly to have any chance.

Arsenal are still working on a deal for Moises Caicedo. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are still trying to sign Moises Caicedo and have no negotiations ongoing with any other players. Caicedo is the main target.

The bid rejected last night by Brighton was around £70million. Brighton want closer to £90million for Caicedo. They are insisting the player will not leave the club.

Arsenal remain interested and have not stopped pushing for Caicedo. He is the priority right now and the club have the money there to spend after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk.

Arsenal had a bid rejected worth £70million for Moises Caicedo yesterday. IMAGO / PA Images

The deal is now expected to go down to deadline day, and it will be interesting to see how high Arsenal actually go with the bid. £90million would likely give Brighton no options but to accept.

Caicedo has been told to stay away from the Brighton training ground until the ordeal is over and Brighton expected him back when the transfer window is closed.

Deadline day is going to be a tough one for Brighton fans, but it could be an amazing one for Arsenal.

Read More Chelsea Stories: