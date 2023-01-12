Report: Arsenal Submit New Bid For Chelsea Target Mykhailo Mudryk

Arsenal have finally submitted a third bid to Shakhtar Donetsk for the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk and talks are now ongoing to see if an agreement can be reached by both clubs.

Mudryk wants the move to Arsenal and has made no secret of that with his recent posts on social media. The Ukrainian would be disappointed if the deal did not happen.

Chelsea have interest in the player but have not made a formal approach as of yet.

Arsenal have submitted a new bid for Mykhailo Mudryk. IMAGO / NurPhoto

The race is being lead by Arsenal and quite strongly. The player has a preference for the Gunner's and Chelsea are yet to make any sort of formal approach.

Chelsea may change their stance after Joao Felix's red card tonight against Fulham. He will now miss three games and that could prompt the Blue's to look for even more reinforcements.

Arsenal are getting closer to signing Mudryk. The next hours are going to be important in terms of what happens next, but it's unlikely Arsenal have came back to the negotiating table with another low bid.

Talks are moving, and unless Chelsea can perform a late miracle and hijack the deal, Mykhailo Mudryk will become a Gunner.

