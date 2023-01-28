Skip to main content
Report: Arsenal To Bid Again For Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo

IMAGO / Sportimage

Arsenal are now set to bid again for Chelsea target Moises Caicedo. The player did not turn up for training today.

Moises Caicedo did not attend training for Brighton today as he continues to try and force a move out of the club, and Arsenal are now set to try and make another bid to Brighton for his signature.

Chelsea have not had contact with Brighton for over a week, and are not currently thought to be making another bid. Nothing has been ruled out as of yet.

Arsenal are favourites for his signature right now and Caicedo is determined to push through a move.

Moises Caicedo

Arsenal are set to bid again for Moises Caicedo.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are now expected to improve their bid for Moises Caicedo. They had a £60million bid rejected two days ago.

Chelsea have not bid for Caicedo since they had a £55million bid rejected more than a week ago. He was a priority at the club, but Brighton's £90million asking price is putting Chelsea off.

Arsenal are willing to try for Caicedo before the window closes, and the apparent injury to Thomas Partey could be one of the reasons they are now trying to force through a move.

Caicedo does not want to return to Brighton within this window and is adamant on forcing through a move.

The stance at Brighton has not yet changed. The club will not sell unless their valuation is met. Neither club are currently willing to match that valuation.

Moises Caicedo is a wanted man, but he will stay at Brighton unless a £90million bid is sent to the club.

