Report: Arsenal To Hold Further Talks For Chelsea Target Joao Felix

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Arsenal are set to hold further talks for Chelsea target Joao Felix. Arsenal want the player on loan and are hoping Atletico Madrid lower their loan fee demands.

Joao Felix's future is still not resolved as things stand, but Arsenal are ready to have further talks to try and bring the player into the club in January.

The Gunner's may never get a better chance to win the league title and with Gabriel Jesus out Joao Felix could help carry the torch to try and fire them to the league.

Chelsea remain interested but Arsenal seem to be leading the race for the player right now.

Joao Felix

Arsenal are set to hold further talks to sign Joao Felix on loan.

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Arsenal are set to hold further talks with Atletico Madrid over the possible loan signing of Joao Felix.

Manchester United were the other club interested but it now seems like the Red's are going to sign Wout Weghorst on loan from Besiktas.

Arsenal could have a free run at Felix. Chelsea are monitoring the situation of Marcus Thuram and may not want to pursue Felix anymore if they sign the Frenchman.

The problem with Felix is the loan fee Atletico are demanding of around £9million. A lot of clubs feel this is over priced and have asked Jorge Mendes to try and get the club to lower it.

Felix is waiting for a concrete proposal. He is set and ready to leave the club. As soon as Atletico get a bid they're happy with Felix will leave the club on loan. Arsenal will be hoping it's to them.

