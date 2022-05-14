AS Monaco are demanding a fee of €80 million if they are to sell Chelsea-linked Aurelien Tchoaumeni, according to reports in France.

The midfielder has had an impressive season in Ligue 1, attracting interest from top European clubs.

As per Le Parisien, Monaco are now demanding at least €80 million if Chelsea, or any club, wish to purchase Tchouameni in the summer.

The most recent reports have stated that Chelsea are currently behind both Real Madrid and Liverpool in the race for the youngster.

Chelsea are currently looking to rejuvenate their squad ahead of next season, with defensive midfielders Jorginho and N'Golo Kante both in their thirties and out of contract in 2023.

Thomas Tuchel's side must sell a senior midfielder in the summer if they wish to sign Tchouameni, with Jorginho looking the most likely for a summer departure.

It has been stated that the Blues' scouting department are continuing to watch and monitor the France international.

However, Chelsea cannot sign anybody until their sanctions are lifted with the operating licence set to change as Todd Boehly's are set to take over ownership of the club.

The Blues have also shown interest in West Ham's Declan Rice but the Irons are unlikely to allow the England international to leave this summer, meaning it could be Tchouameni or bust for Chelsea.

Tuchel's men have since been linked with a cheaper option in PSV's Ibrahim Sangare, but could face competition for the Ivorian.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the Blues midfield but Tchouameni is almost certain to be on the move this summer.

