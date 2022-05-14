Skip to main content

Report: AS Monaco Demand €80M for Chelsea Target Aurelien Tchouameni

AS Monaco are demanding a fee of €80 million if they are to sell Chelsea-linked Aurelien Tchoaumeni, according to reports in France.

The midfielder has had an impressive season in Ligue 1, attracting interest from top European clubs.

As per Le Parisien, Monaco are now demanding at least €80 million if Chelsea, or any club, wish to purchase Tchouameni in the summer.

imago1011805019h

The most recent reports have stated that Chelsea are currently behind both Real Madrid and Liverpool in the race for the youngster.

Chelsea are currently looking to rejuvenate their squad ahead of next season, with defensive midfielders Jorginho and N'Golo Kante both in their thirties and out of contract in 2023.

Thomas Tuchel's side must sell a senior midfielder in the summer if they wish to sign Tchouameni, with Jorginho looking the most likely for a summer departure.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It has been stated that the Blues' scouting department are continuing to watch and monitor the France international.

imago1011804998h

However, Chelsea cannot sign anybody until their sanctions are lifted with the operating licence set to change as Todd Boehly's are set to take over ownership of the club.

The Blues have also shown interest in West Ham's Declan Rice but the Irons are unlikely to allow the England international to leave this summer, meaning it could be Tchouameni or bust for Chelsea.

Tuchel's men have since been linked with a cheaper option in PSV's Ibrahim Sangare, but could face competition for the Ivorian.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the Blues midfield but Tchouameni is almost certain to be on the move this summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011271751h
News

Timo Werner: Playing Liverpool in FA Cup Final at Wembley Suits My Style

By Nick Emms31 minutes ago
imago1011941282h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Sends Message to Chelsea Ahead of FA Cup Final vs Liverpool

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011941255h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Must Trust Process as They Eye Big FA Cup Final Triumph

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1006892628h
News

Chelsea's Tuchel Agrees With Guardiola's Comments About Media Favouring Klopp's Liverpool

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010212446h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Happy to Be FA Cup 'Bad Guys' as Liverpool Assume Underdog Status

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011941255h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Want to Win FA Cup as Reward for 'Surreal' Sanctioning

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011821193h (1)
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Wants to Win 'Special Trophy' for Chelsea Ahead of FA Cup Final vs Liverpool

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011816395h
News

Timo Werner: Chelsea Want to Win FA Cup & Don't Care Who Scores vs Liverpool

By Nick Emms3 hours ago