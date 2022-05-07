Skip to main content

Report: AS Monaco Give Aurelien Tchouameni €70M Price Tag Amid Chelsea Links

AS Monaco midfielder and Chelsea target Aurelien Tchouameni has been handed a price tag of no less than €70 million should any team want to purchase the youngster over the summer months, according to reports.

The Frenchman has been linked with a number of clubs throughout the course of the season including Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

With the end of the season fast approaching and his departure potentially becoming imminent, Monaco have been keen to value the young prodigy highly.

As per Fabrizio Romano, AS Monaco have valued their 22-year-old star at no less than €70 million with Chelsea having kept tabs on the midfielder for over a year now.

The Blues midfield is currently ageing with Jorginho and N'Golo Kante both in their thirties.

As such, the west London side are looking to rejuvenate the central areas of the pitch, having kept close eyes on the likes of Tchouameni and Declan Rice.

With Chelsea's takeover debacle on the brink of being finalised after the club agreed terms with Todd Boehly to assume ownership, it looks as though the Blues may bring in a big-money signing over the summer months.

Tchouameni, who is valued at nearly £100 million less than Rice, may be the more sensible option.

The defensive midfielder has played 33 of his side's league games this season, registering a total of 48 appearances across all competitions for Monaco.

His consistent ability to play 90 minutes may bode well for a Chelsea side that have struggled with injuries this year.

