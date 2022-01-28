Report: Chelsea Learn Fresh Aurelien Tchouameni Asking Price as AS Monaco Increase Transfer Valuation

AS Monaco have increased their asking price for Chelsea target Aurelien Tchouameni, according to reports.

The 22-year-old is one of the most highly-rated young midfielders in the world right now which has seen him attract interest from a host of top European clubs.

Chelsea and Real Madrid have shown interest in Tchouameni, with the Blues deciding to hold off on their pursuit of the France international last summer after making the decision to give him another year in Ligue 1.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Last summer, Monaco's valuation of Tchouameni was believed to be around €50 million, however as per MARCA, Chelsea could have to pay double that figure if they want to land him this summer.

They report that Monaco now value him at between €80-100 million after previously considering around €60 million.

Monaco are aware of the heavy attention which has seen the Blues keep their long-term interest, with Thomas Tuchel claimed to want Tchouameni 'at all costs' in the summer transfer window amid interest in Declan Rice.

IMAGO / Mandoga Media

Manchester United have also expressed their interest. They could look for a new midfielder this summer should Paul Pogba depart amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea are set to make a renewed move for Jules Kounde this summer. He shared the same representatives, Excellence Sport Nation agency.

For now, Tuchel is expected to see out the remainder of the season with the squad he currently has at his disposal despite there being a couple of days left in the January transfer window.

It's now all eyes on the summer window when the Blues will need to make some major decisions over the long-term look of the team.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube