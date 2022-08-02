Report: AS Monaco Join The Race For Chelsea's Malang Sarr

Chelsea are fighting off interest from clubs across Europe for their up-and-coming centre back Malang Sarr, but with the Frenchman not guaranteed any minutes next season, they may have no choice but to let him go.

The Blues had previously blocked a move from newly promoted Fulham by insisting that they must secure another defensive signing of their own before moving the player on.

Sarr has five appearances in the Carabao Cup for Chelsea. IMAGO / PA Images

Kalidou Koulibaly is expected to fill the boots of Antonio Rudiger, after the German left for free to Real Madrid, but Thomas Tuchel believes it's not enough reinforcement ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The head coach is adamant on signing at least another two defenders but the task is proving unexpectantly difficult, having already failed in their pursuits for Manchester City's Nathan Ake and most recently, Sevilla's Jules Kounde.

Nevertheless, those at Stamford Bridge remain undeterred and are currently not allowing Sarr to leave until they have succeeded with their own transfer targets.

Sarr taking on Raheem Sterling in the Champions League whilst on loan for FC Porto. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Despite the obvious obstacles, AS Monaco are still choosing to chase the 23-year-old and according to a report from journalist Santi Aouna, the Ligue 1 side want a loan deal with an option to buy at the end of it.

The London outfit have some big decisions to make over the next and final month of the transfer window and supporters can be prepared for some new faces in blue.

Read More Chelsea News