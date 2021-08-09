Report: AS Roma Boss José Mourinho Makes Tammy Abraham Demand Amid Arsenal Interest

AS Roma manager José Mourinho is keen to sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea this summer, according to reports.

The Portugese boss is keen to strengthen his frontline with Edin Džeko nearing a two-year move to Inter Milan, who are set to lose Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea in the coming 24 hours.

Abraham has also been linked with the likes of Atalanta and Arsenal, who are reportedly the Englishman's preferred destination if he does depart his boyhood club before the transfer window closes on August 31.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport via Get Football News Italy, Mourinho has officially requested club officials at Roma to sign Abraham, who netted 12 times in 32 appearances across all competitions for the European champions last season.

Moreover, it has been stated that Chelsea's €47 million (£40 million) valuation of their academy graduate is proving to be too high for the Italian side, who are now eyeing a season-long loan (with an option to buy) swoop for Abraham.

Nevertheless, Roma are set to face stiff competition from Arsenal to land the attacker, who is looking for a move away from Stamford Bridge after falling down the pecking order in west London.

It was reported recently that Atalanta are no longer in the running to sign Abraham, who finished as the club's joint top-scorer in the previous campaign despite the arrival of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig for £47.5 million last summer.

However, his form was affected by injury towards the end of 2020, and since Thomas Tuchel was appointed Blues boss in January, Abraham was never considered as a first-choice pick, and was often left on the bench and even excluded from the matchday squad during the closing stages of last season.



A move away from Chelsea will help the forward revitalise his career, as he is likely to fall further down the pecking order once Lukaku's move is confirmed.

