Report: AS Roma Could Sell Tammy Abraham Before Chelsea's £67M Buy-Back Clause Activates

AS Roma could sell Tammy Abraham this summer, before Chelsea's £67 million buy-back clause activates in 2023, according to reports.

The 24-year-old has had a fine season in the Serie A, scoring 15 goals in 29 appearances in the competition so far.

As per Mail Sport, Roma would find it difficult to resist temptation to sell Abraham if a Club come close to matching their £100 million vaulation of the English international.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

However, Roma are said to be desperate to keep Abraham at the Club and fulfill his contract until 2026, despite the fact that Chelsea have the option to buy him back from 2023.

Rather than losing him for £67 million, if one of Europe's giants come in for Abraham for a fee around £100 million, Roma could instead sell to them.

There is a lot of reported interest in the former Blue, with Chelsea's Premier League and European rivals said to be keeping tabs on the Cobham graduate.

This comes after it was reported that Abraham hope to return to Chelsea one day after departing in the summer.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea have the ability buy Abraham back from July 2023 onwards, with the fee believed to be €80 million, and AS Roma's director Tiago Pinto confirmed this.

"There’s a buy back clause into Abraham contract but it’s not gonna be valid this summer - I’m not even worried, we’re happy with Tammy and he’s doing great," he said.

Abraham's home grown status could also make him even more attractive for top Premier League clubs and Chelsea will be hoping that nobody comes close to matching AS Roma's valuation for the forward, who could find himself back at Stamford Bridge as soon as 2023 if he continues to show his quality in Rome.



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube