Report: AS Roma 'Desperate' to Sign Chelsea Forward Tammy Abraham

AS Roma are eager to land Tammy Abraham from Chelsea before the end of the month, according to reports.

It was reported recently that the Serie A side's General Manager Tiago Pinto is in London to complete a deal for the 23-year-old, who has also been linked with a move to Arsenal and Atalanta.

Moreover, it has been mentioned that Abraham wants to bide more time to consider his future amid heavy interest from the Italian giants as well as manager José Mourinho, who has officially requested the Roma hierarchy to sign the marksman.

According to Sky Sports via Football Daily, Roma and Mourinho are 'desperate' to broker a deal for Abraham before the transfer window shuts on August 31, as it has been suggested that Chelsea will have the option to re-sign their academy graduate in the future through a fixed fee.

Despite netting 12 times in 32 appearances across all competitions for the European champions last season, Abraham is expected to depart his boyhood club to gain regular first-team minutes elsewhere.

Mourinho is keen to strengthen his frontline with Edin Džeko nearing a two-year move to Inter Milan, who are set to lose Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea in these coming hours.

Furthermore, Atalanta are no longer in the running to sign Abraham, who finished as the club's joint top-scorer in the previous campaign despite the arrival of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig for £47.5 million last summer.

However, his form was affected by injury towards the end of 2020, and since Thomas Tuchel was appointed Blues boss in January, Abraham was never considered as a first-choice pick, and was often left on the bench and even excluded from the matchday squad during the closing stages of last season.



A move away from Chelsea will help the forward revitalise his career, as he is likely to fall further down the pecking order once Lukaku's move to Stamford Bridge is confirmed this week.

