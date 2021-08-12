Report: AS Roma General Manager to Meet With Tammy Abraham Ahead of Potential Transfer

Tammy Abraham is set to meet with AS Roma General Manager Thiago Pinto ahead of a potential transfer to the Italian club, according to reports in Italy.

Chelsea have announced the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan as Abraham drops down the pecking order.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, the forward is set to meet with Pinto to discuss a move to Italy.

It was reported that Abraham would take time to make a decision regarding his future and Di Marzio continues to state that Roma intend to wait.

The meeting will take place on Thursday evening and it is 'not necessarily decisive'.

The Italian club have agreed a transfer in principle with Chelsea worth up to £34 million. Roma have agreed to pay the Blues €5 million upfront, with the remaining €35/40 million being paid over the next seasons. However the structure of the deal is yet to be finalised - whether it's a loan with obligation to buy or outright permanent deal.

Atalanta. West Ham, Arsenal and AS Roma have all shown interest. But after Atalanta pulled out of a potential deal, Roma have taken the next steps to sign the striker and Pinto is in London ready to discuss terms with the 23-year-old.

Di Marzio continues to report that Pinto will stay in London until he understands the player's intentions and if Abraham rejects a move to Rome, they will turn their attention to other targets.

