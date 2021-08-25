Report: AS Roma Identify Ruben Loftus-Cheek as Transfer Target as €16M Valuation is Set

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has emerged as a transfer target for Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The former Blues boss is looking to add a midfielder to his squad after missing out on Arsenal's Granit Xhaka.

As per Corriere dello Sport via GIFN, Loftus-Cheek has emerged as a potential transfer target for the Serie A side with a week left of the window.

Mourinho, who handed Loftus-Cheek his full Chelsea debut back in 2014, is keen to get a midfielder through the door before the transfer deadline and the Englishman has been identified as a 'potential target' alongside Denis Zakaria and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

The Blues value their man at just €16 million according to Corriere dello Sport and are willing to let the 25-year-old leave on an initial loan move with an option to buy for the €16 million quoted.

The report continues to state that Roma could be looking to add two midfielders this summer, making a move likely, following the signing of Tammy Abraham from Chelsea.

The news comes following a good pre-season under Thomas Tuchel, however, Loftus-Cheek recently tested positive for COVID-19 and therefore has missed out on the opening matches of the Premier League season.

It was previously reported that Chelsea are looking to send their academy graduate to the Bundesliga to get his career back on track. but the midfielder was keen to stay at Stamford Bridge and fight for his spot.

With Chelsea heavily linked to Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, Loftus-Cheek could become surplus to requirements as he falls down the pecking order.

Roma's city rivals Lazio, who are also managed by a former Blue - Maurizio Sarri, have also been linked with Loftus-Cheek.

It remains to be seen as to where the midfielder's future lies.

