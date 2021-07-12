Report: AS Roma Manager José Mourinho Plots Swap Deal Involving Chelsea Defender Kurt Zouma

Could a link-up with the 'Special One' be on the cards?

AS Roma boss José Mourinho will demand Kurt Zouma plus £10 million if Chelsea make an approach for Gianluca Mancini this summer, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has two years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, but with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel targeting a centre-back signing ahead of the new campaign, the France international could end his seven-year association with the Champions League winners.

As the west Londoners prepare for the new campaign, there could be some fresh faces introduced in the squad, while some could be offloaded to make space and trim the wage budget.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Mourinho is keen to add Zouma to his ranks in the Serie A, and could be involved in an exchange deal if the west London side make an attempt to land Mancini.

After making an impressive start to the 2020/21 campaign, Zouma was phased out of the starting XI since Tuchel's arrival to Stamford Bridge in January.

The defender, who netted five goals in 36 appearances across all competitions for the Blues last term, has also attracted interest from the likes of Tottenham and Everton.

Recent reports have further suggested that the Lyon-born centre-half turned down an opportunity to join Wolves in the summer.

With Chelsea looking to add to their options at the heart of the defence, Zouma could be ready to depart the club after falling down the pecking order since the turn of year, much due to the emergence Antonio Rüdiger returning to the fold.

After never truly becoming a focal member of the first team, Zouma is expected to the leave Chelsea this summer in search of regular game-time elsewhere, and a link-up with Mourinho in his prime could do wonders for his development

