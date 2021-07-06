Report: AS Roma Plotting Move For Chelsea Defender Emerson Palmieri

The defender could be on his way to his home country this summer.

Chelsea outcast Emerson has been linked with a summer move to the Italian side, according to reports.

The 26-year-old played a bit-part role in the squad last season, and with just one year remaining on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, the Champions League winners could be willing to cash in on him to avoid the risk of losing him for nothing next year.

With Marcos Alonso often playing second fiddle to first-team regular Ben Chilwell since Thomas Tuchel's arrival to west London in January, Emerson could revitalise his career by returning to the Serie A.

As reported by Sky Sports Italy, former Chelsea and current Roma boss José Mourinho has identified the Italy international as potential replacement for Leonardo Spinazzola, who is set to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines after rupturing his Achilles tendon on international duty.

However, a deal could be difficult to broker in the post-pandemic transfer market with Chelsea reportedly demanding £21.4 million for the defender, who managed just two Premier League appearances last term.

The Blues are preparing a major squad overhaul this summer, and it could be the best scenario for both parties if a deal can be struck.

Emerson has failed to establish himself as the club's first-choice left-back since he signed for Chelsea in January 2018.

The former Roma man, who was heavily linked with a return to Italy in January, has featured for his country at the European Championships and should be included in the starting XI in the semi-final against Spain on Tuesday.

