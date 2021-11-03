Report: AS Roma Target Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger for Sensational Return

AS Roma are set to make an ambitious move to bring Antonio Rudiger back to the Serie A side when his Chelsea contract expires, according to reports in Italy.

Chelsea signed Rudiger from Roma under Antonio Conte and it is believed that the Italians are looking to bring him back to the club when his contract expires at Stamford Bridge.

Corierre dello Sport, via Metro, report that Roma have put Rudiger on an ambitious list of targets for January.

The news comes after reports that Jose Mourinho's side are also targetting Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have been linked with Rudiger along with PSG, Juventus, Tottenham and Manchester City.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to find an agreement with the Blues to extend his current deal.

However, the defender has admitted that he is still happy at Chelsea amid rumours regarding his future.

"I feel good where I am now. so that fits," said Rudiger earlier this month on his future.

"I think if people look at it, they can see I’m happy. About the contract situation, I talk with the club. This is for nobody’s ears." he continued.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Rudiger, but could a sensational return to Roma be on the cards?

