Report: AS Roma 'Will Try' For Tammy Abraham Amid Atalanta And Arsenal Interest

Interest in the forward is heating up.

AS Roma are the latest club to show interest in Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, according to reports in Italy.

The striker is set to leave Stamford Bridge following the imminent signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, AS Roma 'will try' for Abraham even though he will be expensive.

Chelsea have set a £40 million price tag on the forward, who is attracting attention from Atalanta and Arsenal.

Chelsea have started a transfer domino effect by signing Lukaku from Inter Milan. Inter will now go after Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata and in turn Atalanta will try to replace Zapata with Abraham.

The Serie A club have scheduled a meeting with Chelsea to discuss the potential transfer of Abraham as the Blues could demand €40 million for the Cobham graduate.

However, Arsenal are still interested in the forward too - wanting to sign Abraham on loan ahead of the 2021/22 season.

It has previously been reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta 'admires' Abraham, who scored against the Gunners in the Mind Series for Chelsea recently.

Abraham is aware of Arsenal's interest and is open to a move to the Emirates this summer, after falling out of favour at Chelsea.

A move for Lukaku will see Abraham fall even further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and he could look to move this summer.

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is in charge of Roma and will be looking to replace Edin Dzeko, who is set to depart to Inter Milan to replace Lukaku.

It is unclear as to where Chelsea would prefer Abraham to go this summer but a move abroad could be more preferable as Arsenal would prefer a loan move with an option to buy.



