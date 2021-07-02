Report: Aston Villa Are 'Not Pushing' For Tammy Abraham Right Now

The Villains aren't as close to getting their man as previously reported.

A move for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is 'not imminent' for Aston Villa, despite putting aside funds to improve their attacking areas, according to reports.

It had previously been reported that Abraham's move to Villa was 'pending a final decision' as the club were willing to bid £40 million for the forward.

However, The Athletic have reported that the Villains are not pushing for a new striker right now, unwilling to meet the £40 million asking price for Abraham.

Tammy Abraham has rarely featured under Thomas Tuchel (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Abraham had a succesful loan spell under Smith at Aston Villa, helping the club gain promotion to the Premier League in 2019 - scoring 25 goals in 37 games and being named the second top goalscorer in the Championship on the way to beating Frank Lampard and Mason Mount's Derby County in the Play-Off Final.

However, even if Aston Villa do not bid for Abraham, there is plenty of interest in the striker from other clubs.

Chelsea have already rejected a bid from Besiktas for the 23-year-old whilst Crystal Palace, Leicester City and West Ham United are also interested in the striker.

West Ham manager David Moyes confirmed his club's interest, but faces the same problem as Villa - meeting the valuation.

He said: "We don’t have that money, we don’t have that to buy a striker at that price, no. I don’t think we will be making a purchase of that for any one player. I’d be surprised if we were."

Jose Mourinho's AS Roma are another club to be linked with the England international.

Chelsea are looking to add Erling Haaland to their squad this summer, with funds from Abraham's departure helpind to make the deal a reality Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

Chelsea will be looking to sell Tammy Abraham rather than send him on loan as the striker's departure will provide funds for Chelsea to attempt to bring in Erling Haaland, who is the Blues main priority this summer.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on other clubs' interest in Tammy Abraham

"I have no message [to clubs interested in Abraham]. I don’t get involved with messages to other clubs trying to sign our players. He is my player and as long as he has a contract and is out on the training pitch at Cobham he gets full support. Especially from me."

