Report: Aston Villa Are Prepared To Bid £40 Million For Tammy Abraham

Report: Aston Villa Preparing £40 Million Offer For Tammy Abraham

The striker could return to Villa Park to learn under Chelsea legend.
Aston Villa are prepared to spend up to £40 million to bring Tammy Abraham to Villa Park this summer, according to reports.

Abraham has been linked with a move away after rarely featuring under Thomas Tuchel and the forward could return to the club he was previously on loan at.

According to The Mirror, Dean Smith's side are ready to bid up to £40 million, with the fee not being a problem for the clubs' owners.

Tammy Abraham has found his game time limited under Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea legend John Terry mentored Abraham during his previous spell at Aston Villa, and could convince the striker to sign again.

Jack Grealish could also leave Aston Villa this summer, providing the club with further funds. The midfielder has been linked with a move to Chelsea.

Abraham had a succesful loan spell under Smith at Aston Villa, helping the club gain promotion to the Premier League in 2019 - scoring 25 goals in 37 games and being named the second top goalscorer in the Championship on the way to beating Frank Lampard and Mason Mount's Derby County in the Play-Off Final.

The forward is in high demand this summer

However, Aston Villa are not alone in their interest for the striker as Chelsea have already rejected a bid from Besiktas for the 23-year-old.

Crystal Palace, Leicester City and West Ham United are also interested in the striker.

Jose Mourinho's AS Roma are another club to be linked with the England international.

It is believed that the Blues value Abraham at £40 million, so a deal with the Villains could be likely this summer.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on other clubs' interest in Tammy Abraham

"I have no message [to clubs interested in Abraham]. I don’t get involved with messages to other clubs trying to sign our players. He is my player and as long as he has a contract and is out on the training pitch at Cobham he gets full support. Especially from me."

